After being cut by Vikings, Linval Joseph headed to Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense will have a vastly different look in 2020, and it suffered another departure Wednesday just before free agency was supposed to start.

According to Mike Garofolo with the NFL Network, defensive tackle Linval Joseph has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. It also reportedly includes up to $2 million in incentives. Joseph was released by the Vikings last week, along with cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Joseph, 31, joined the Vikings as a free agent in 2014 after playing with the New York Giants in the first four seasons of his NFL career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 as a member of the Vikings’ defensive line.

He started 13 games last year, recording 44 tackles, three sacks and six tackles for loss. In his two Pro Bowl seasons, he had a combined 7.5 sacks, 145 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss.

Joseph has started 134 out of his 141 career games. He now joins Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Stefon Diggs as departures since the NFL's legal tampering period began earlier this week.