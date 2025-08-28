Adam Thielen returns to Minnesota Vikings: ‘Back like I never left’

The Brief Adam Thielen spoke with reporters on Thursday for the first time since the Minnesota Vikings brought the Detroit Lakes native home in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Carson Wentz also spoke for the first time since signing with the Vikings in free agency. Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed their decisions on the 53-man roster, trading for Thielen and announced the captains for the 2025 season, including J.J. McCarthy.



Adam Thielen walked up to a backdrop to speak with reporters at TCO Performance Center on Thursday and joked, "Back like I never left."

Adam Thielen traded to Minnesota

What we know:

Thielen was in a hot tub doing recovery on Wednesday and getting ready for practice with the Carolina Panthers when he got the news. After two seasons with the Panthers, he was headed back home to the Vikings. Minnesota had a need to fill at wide receiver, with Jordan Addison suspended for the first three games and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury.

The Vikings were thin at the position behind Justin Jefferson, and Thielen gives them another weapon familiar with the offense. He was still shocked it actually happened.

"I just didn’t think this was even a possibility. I thought the next time I would be talking to you guys is when I was signing a one-day contract and retiring. This is pretty surreal," Thielen said.

Thielen’s story

The backstory:

His story is well-chronicled. Thielen is from Detroit Lakes and played football at MSU-Mankato. He earned a roster spot with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, and spent 10 seasons in Minnesota.

As a Viking, he earned two trips to the Pro Bowl after appearing in 162 games, while recording 685 receptions for 8,311 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Thielen played the past two seasons with the Panthers, starting 27 games, while recording 151 receptions for 1,629 yards and nine touchdowns. He currently ranks third all-time in both receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) and fifth in receiving yards (6,682) for the Vikings. He also worked out the past two offseasons with current Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy, not knowing they would now become teammates.

"Crazy to look at that. When we were working out together, there was no thought of ever actually playing together," Thielen said.

The next task for the Vikings is to carve out Thielen’s role once Addison returns, and Nailor is healthy.

Vikings name captains for 2025 season

Why you should care:

The Vikings on Thursday announced their captains for the 2025 season, and most of the names are familiar. The captains are voted on by the players.

Justin Jefferson

Harrison Smith

Aaron Jones

Andrew DePaola

Josh Metellus

Jonathan Greenard

Brian O’Neill

J.J. McCarthy

That’s right, in his first full season as a starter, McCarthy is a team captain.

What's next:

The Vikings open the 2025 regular season Sept. 8 at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.