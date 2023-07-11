3M Open: Hideki Matsuyama one of 6 major winners coming to Blaine

article

The fifth year of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities is about two weeks away, and more of the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to coming to Blaine.

On Tuesday, 2021 Master’s Champion Hideki Matsuyama, No. 31 in the World Golf Rankings, will play in the 3M Open for the first time since 2019. He was tied for seventh that year before having to withdraw due to injury.

He’ll join other major winners that include Stewart Cink (British Open), Jason Dufner (PGA Championship), Lucas Glover (U.S. Open), Jimmy Walker (PGA Championship) and Gary Woodland (U.S. Open).

Other recent commitments from top-50 players include Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel and Sungjae Im. The highest-ranked player in the field remains Tony Finau at No. 14, who will return to defend his 2022 title. Other past champions in the field include Cameron Champ and Michael Thompson.

Inaugural champion Matthew Wolff defected to the LIV Tour and is not eligible.

The 3M Open is set for July 24-30 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, the week after the British Open and the penultimate event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.