3M Open: Cameron Young the latest big name coming to Blaine

The 3M Open is next week at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and one of tour’s more popular players has made it official he’ll be in Minnesota.

Tournament officials announced Wednesday that Cameron Young, ranked No. 18 in the world, has committed to play in the 3M Open. Minnesota’s annual PGA Tour stop is one of the last events before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and one of the last opportunities for tour pros to get into that chase.

Young might be the best player on the PGA Tour without a career win. In 46 evens, he has six runner-up finishes, two third-places and eight top-5s. He’s made more than $11 million in career earnings. He’s also one of the longest hitters on tour, with an average driving distance of more than 308 yards.

Young is the second-highest ranked player in the field, behind defending champion Tony Finau, who is No. 14 in the World Golf Rankings. The 3M Open will have at least 10 of the top-50 players in the world, including Finau, Young, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel.

The field will also include six major champions. 3M Open officials also announced on Monday that a sponsor’s exemption is being granted to Thomas Lehman, the son of Minnesota native Tom Lehman. Thomas Lehman turned professional in 2020 and plays mostly on the Dakotas Tour.

Tom Lehman is originally from Alexandria, and won six times on the PGA Tour, including the 1996 Open Championship. He also played in the inaugural 3M Open and shot an opening-round 67. He had a hand in the design of TPC Twin Cities.