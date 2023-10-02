Tips and tools to help protect your business against check fraud

This content was provided by our sponsor, North American Banking Company. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Check fraud is a growing concern for banks and their customers in the United States. Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

At North American Banking Company, we take the security of our customers' accounts seriously and want to provide some tips to help protect your business against check fraud.

One of the most effective tools for preventing check fraud is Positive Pay. This system allows you to review and approve any checks that are presented for payment. If a check does not match the information you have provided, it will be flagged for review before it is paid. This can help prevent fraudulent checks from being cashed against your account.

Another tool that can help protect your account is ACH. Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions are electronic payments that are processed automatically. This can help prevent fraud because there is no paper check that can be altered or forged. You can set up ACH payments for regular bills and other expenses, which can save you time and reduce the risk of fraud. In addition, we also offer ACH Alert where we can automatically monitor ACH debit activity. We’ll notify you of any unauthorized or suspicious transactions based on the parameters you set.

It is also important to be vigilant and review your account statements regularly. If you notice any suspicious activity, such as a check that you did not write or a payment that you did not authorize, contact us immediately. We can help you investigate and resolve any fraudulent activity on your account.

In conclusion, check fraud is a serious problem that can impact any business. By using tools like Positive Pay and ACH and taking the time to review your account statements regularly, you can help protect yourself against fraud.

If you have any questions or concerns about check fraud, please don't hesitate to contact us.