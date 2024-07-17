Zaria McKeever killing: Mom of Erick Haynes charged

The mother of Erick Haynes — the man who was sentenced to life in prison for ordering two teenagers to break into Zaria McKeever's apartment and kill her boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way — has been charged with helping him after he committed the crime.

Valesha Grace Parker, 47, of Minneapolis, was charged July 17, 2024, with two counts of aiding an offender after the fact - first-degree murder and two counts of aiding an offender after the fact - second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 23-year-old McKeever.

What happened to McKeever?

Foday Kamara and his brother, acting on the orders of McKeever's ex-boyfriend, Erick Haynes, broke into McKeever's apartment in November 2022 and killed the 23-year-old woman. Police say the teens were supposed to kill McKeever's current boyfriend at the time, but he escaped out of a second-story window.

Police found McKeever on the ground with a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Haynes told investigators he was upset his relationship with McKeever had ended and she was with another man. Haynes said he knew the teens were planning to kick in the apartment door and confront the couple inside while he waited in the car.

Kamara, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was certified as an adult on two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison. Haynes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced in April to life in prison.

Kamara's older brother John Kamara agreed to serve about a two-year sentence at a juvenile correctional facility in Red Wing. The plea deal was set up by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and upset McKeever's family, which eventually led to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office stepping in and taking over the case.

What did Valesha Parker allegedly do?

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 8, 2022, around 8:30 a.m., bodyworn camera shows Eriana Haynes, Travion James, and Foday Kamara in the Extended Stay hotel room together. Inside the room, law enforcement say they recovered a backpack brought to McKeever’s apartment and recovered the murder weapon from a car parked in the hotel’s lot.

Prior to law enforcement's arrival, charges allege Parker was seen on video exiting an Extended Stay Hotel with Erick Haynes on Nov. 8 at 6:11 a.m., the morning after McKeever was killed. Video did not capture Parker entering the hotel on Nov. 7, 2022.

At 7:12 a.m., bodyworn camera shows Erick Haynes and Parker arriving at the police station. During an interview, she allegedly told law enforcement she was staying at the hotel. When law enforcement explained that the others were found inside the room, she said no one was inside besides "her daughter and Travion."

However, Kamara told law enforcement in a later interview that Erick Haynes had driven them to the hotel. Eriana Haynes and James let them into the room, and Parker was inside.

Kamara further claimed when Erick Haynes told him to hide the murder weapon, they were standing around a bed Parker was lying on, and she overheard the conversation. Kamara added when he told Parker that he had shot McKeever she responded he "shoulda never listened" to Erick Haynes.

Charging documents further allege when McKeever’s sister told Erick Haynes she was dead, Parker, Eriana Haynes, James, and Kamara were in the hotel room together.