Zaria McKeever killing: Mother of man who ordered attack sentenced

The Brief A woman who admitted to lying to police to cover for her son was sentenced for her role in the 2022 killing of Zaria McKeever. Valesha Parker, 48, of Minneapolis was sentenced to just under a year in jail with a stayed prison sentence of 50 months that will be in place for the next five years. The Minnesota Attorney General said this marks the completion of the final prosecution connected to the case.



The mother of the man who was sentenced to life in prison for ordering the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever received her own sentence after pleading guilty to aiding her son by lying to police.

Valesha Parker, 48, of Minneapolis was sentenced to 364 days in jail with a stayed prison sentence of 50 months in prison while she serves five years of probation.

Her son, Erick Haynes, was convicted of ordering two teenagers to break into McKeever's home to kill her boyfriend.

The boyfriend escaped through a second-story window, and McKeever was killed.

READ MORE: Zaria McKeever killing: Mother of Erick Haynes pleads guilty

Mother sentenced for son's role in killing of Zaria McKeever

Local perspective:

The Minnesota attorney general said the sentencing of Valesha Parker marks the end marks the completion of the final prosecution connected to the case.

Other people convicted and sentenced in the case include Foday Kamara, who was 15 years old at the time of the killing. He was sentenced to just under 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Eriana Dewauna Haynes, the sister of Erick Haynes, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender after the fact and was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Tavion James was sentenced to 364 days in jail with a stayed prison sentence of 42 months while he serves five years probation after he pleaded guilty to aiding an offender.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the following statement:

"Nothing and no one can return Zaria McKeever to her family, her young daughter, and our community. I think about her and her loved ones often and I hope this final sentencing provides them and the whole community with a sense of accountability. I want to thank the family for their partnership in holding accountable the people responsible for Zaria’s murder, and I want to thank the entire team in my office who diligently pursued justice for her. We all continue to feel the loss of Zaria and will always remember her."

Hennepin County prosecutor sidelined

The backstory:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison fiercely criticized Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for her handling of the case.

Moriarty initially offered plea deals to the two teen suspects, but many, including state leaders, said the deals were too lenient.

Under the terms of the plea deal, the two teens would only have to serve two years in a youth facility, as long as they abide by certain conditions. Before Moriarty took office, former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was in the process of having the teens charged as adults.

READ MORE: Moriarty: State takeover of Zaria McKeever murder case is 'undemocratic'

The McKeever family begged Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the case. In a rare move, Governor Walz used his authority as governor to assign Ellison to take over the prosecution in the case – one day before the plea hearing for one of the teen suspects. Walz says he acted on a request from Ellison after Ellison's offer to take over the case to Moriarty was rejected.

Moriarty called the move "undemocratic."

Ellison said the decision to request the case was something that he "didn't take likely."