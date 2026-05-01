Fatal Minneapolis fire: Woman found dead inside burning apartment

The Brief The Minneapolis Fire Department said a woman was found dead inside a south Minneapolis apartment building overnight. Officials say the Red Cross is supporting two residents who were displaced from their apartment units by the smoke and fire. No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.



An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a burning south Minneapolis apartment building.

Woman found dead in south Minneapolis apartment fire

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department said its crews responded to a fire at an apartment in the 2100 block of Harriet Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters say they determined the smoke was coming from inside an apartment on the second floor. Those flames were extinguished before the fire extended to other parts of the building.

The woman's body was then found in the apartment where the fire originated.

Two residents are being helped by the Red Cross after being displaced from their apartments by the smoke and fire.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The official cause of death is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later date.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

What they're saying:

Interim Minneapolis Fire Department Chief Melanie Rucker shared the following statement:

"Any loss of life is always difficult. Our thoughts are with the family."