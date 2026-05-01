Flags ordered half-staff for Minnesota WWII vet whose remains have been returned

The Brief World War II veteran Willibald Bianchi, a New Ulm native, has had his remains returned to Minnesota more than 80 years after his death. Bianchi was awarded the Medal of Valor for his heroic actions and will be laid to rest in New Ulm on May 2. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags at half-staff during the day to commemorate the event.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags at half-staff for a World War II veteran whose remains have been returned to his home state after more than 80 years.

Flags half-staff for Captain Willibald C. Bianchi

What we know:

Gov. Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in honor and remembrance of Captain Willibald C. Bianchi.

What they're saying:

"After more than 80 years, Captain Willibald C. Bianchi is coming home," said Gov. Walz. "His courage on the battlefield and his endurance as a prisoner of war represent the highest ideals of service. Today, we stand with his family and community to ensure his sacrifice is remembered with the dignity and respect it has always deserved."

Willibald Bianchi’s remains returned to Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Willibald Bianchi of New Ulm served in the Army during World War II and was awarded the Medal of Valor for his bravery in the Philippines. He later became a prisoner of war and survived the Bataan Death March, only to be killed in 1945 when U.S. bombers accidentally destroyed an unmarked ship carrying American prisoners near Taiwan.

Bianchi’s remains went unidentified for more than eight decades until DNA analysis confirmed his identity last year.

On his journey home, a special American Airlines flight carried his remains to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where about 18 relatives and an honor guard gathered on the tarmac for a somber ceremony.

Family members expressed deep gratitude and pride at his return.

"We're very proud and very happy to be here," said Sue Marti, Bianchi's niece, told FOX 9. "I just think everybody has shivers going up and down their spine to find out he is coming back."

Carolyn Marti-Smith, another niece, shared a story about Bianchi’s heroism.

"Somebody else said about him. He threw grenades like they were baseballs. I thought that was kind of a New Ulm statement," said Marti-Smith.

The family’s connection to Bianchi has lasted through generations.

"We heard about him all our lives. We never met him because he was killed before we were born," said Marti. "So we're very excited."

Bianchi’s journey from forgotten to celebrated veteran

Why you should care:

Bianchi’s story is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and the importance of never giving up hope.

"It's just been a whirlwind for us, and we're just so honored to be a part of this," said Steve Marti, Bianchi's nephew.

"We think it's um pretty important people know about him," said Marti.

Bianchi will be escorted from the airport to his hometown of New Ulm, where he will be laid to rest on May 2.