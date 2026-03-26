Zaria McKeever killing: Mother of Erick Haynes pleads guilty

The Brief The mother of a man sentenced to life in prison for ordering two teens to carry out a murder pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Valesha Grace Parker, 48, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender after the fact first-degree murder. Zaria McKeever was fatally shot after her boyfriend escaped through a second-story window.



A woman pleaded guilty to aiding an offender after her son was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever.

Valesha Grace Parker, 48, of Minneapolis, entered a guilty plea to one count of aiding an offender after the fact for helping her son, Erick Haynes, who ordered two teenagers to break into McKeever's home to kill her boyfriend.

The boyfriend escaped through a second-story window, and McKeever was killed.

READ MORE: Zaria McKeever killing: Mom of Erick Haynes charged

Mother pleads guilty to aiding offender in Zaria McKeever killing

The backstory:

McKeever was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn Park apartment on Nov. 8, 2022.

READ MORE: Zaria McKeever death: Last defendants sentenced for roles in killing

Foday Kamara and his brother, acting on the orders of McKeever's ex-boyfriend, Haynes, broke into McKeever's apartment and killed the 23-year-old woman. Police say the teens were supposed to kill McKeever's current boyfriend at the time, but he escaped out of a second-story window.

Police found McKeever on the ground with a gunshot wound to her head and lower abdomen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haynes told investigators he was upset his relationship with McKeever had ended and she was with another man. Haynes said he knew the teens were planning to kick in the apartment door and confront the couple inside while he waited in the car.

Kamara, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was certified as an adult on two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in March 2024 to one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison. Haynes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced in April of that same year to life in prison.

What was Valesha Parker accused of doing?

The backstory:

Parker was charged on July 17, 2024, with two counts of aiding an offender after the fact - first-degree murder and two counts of aiding an offender after the fact - second-degree murder in connection to the killing.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 8, 2022, around 8:30 a.m., bodyworn camera footage shows Eriana Haynes, Travion James, and Foday Kamara in the Extended Stay hotel room together. Inside the room, law enforcement say they recovered a backpack brought to McKeever’s apartment and recovered the murder weapon from a car parked in the hotel’s lot.

Prior to law enforcement's arrival, charges allege Parker was seen on video exiting an Extended Stay Hotel with Erick Haynes on Nov. 8 at 6:11 a.m., the morning after McKeever was killed. Video did not capture Parker entering the hotel on Nov. 7, 2022.

At 7:12 a.m., bodyworn camera shows Erick Haynes and Parker arriving at the police station. During an interview, she allegedly told law enforcement she was staying at the hotel. When law enforcement explained that the others were found inside the room, she said no one was inside besides "her daughter and Travion."

However, Kamara told law enforcement in a later interview that Erick Haynes had driven them to the hotel. Eriana Haynes and James let them into the room, and Parker was inside.

Kamara further claimed when Erick Haynes told him to hide the murder weapon, they were standing around a bed Parker was lying on, and she overheard the conversation. Kamara added when he told Parker that he had shot McKeever she responded he "shoulda never listened" to Erick Haynes.

Charging documents also stated when McKeever’s sister told Erick Haynes she was dead, Parker, Eriana Haynes, James, and Kamara were in the hotel room together.

What's next:

Parker is set to be sentenced on May 1.