Hennepin County youth crime data: Diversion programs work, Moriarty says

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office presented juvenile crime data that it says demonstrates the effectiveness of early intervention programs.

Hennepin County court youth crime data

By the numbers:

Research data shared by the University of Minnesota and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office show youth offenders who are kept out of courts are less likely to re-offend.

Officials say out of the 127 juvenile offenders who attended early intervention services last year, less than a third re-offended.

The data presented by authorities also showed 58% fewer cases of teens stealing cars since Hennepin County started its youth auto theft initiative.

Research conducted by the University of Minnesota also supports the effectiveness of youth diversion programs, authorities say.

What they're saying:

"Improving youth outcomes and improving community safety are inextricably linked," said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. "Because if we have kids, who we rehabilitate, obviously they're not going to keep coming back into the system, they're not going to commit criminal behavior, they are not going to harm other people."

Youth crime response criticism

The backstory:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has previously been criticized for her handling of juveniles accused of committing violent crimes, including a plea deal offered to a teen convicted for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking. He was later arrested in 2024 and charged with fleeing police in Eagan.

Another case resulted in the state taking over the prosecution of a murder case that resulted in an 11-year sentence for the teen shooter.

Moriarty announced in August that she will not seek a second term in office, saying that she wants to focus on making a difference with the time she has remaining in her current term.

The other side:

FOX 9 has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for a response and will update this story if one is received.