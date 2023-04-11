You & Me Cafe opens in Stillwater

article

You & Me Cafe officially opened its doors on April 10 in Stillwater.

Owners, Sarah and Dariush Moslemi, are proud Stillwater residents and entrepreneurs with yoga studios, a restaurant, a speakeasy, and a candle shop.

Executive Chef Evan Malm and Sous Chef Calvin Benson crafted a breakfast and lunch menu that includes sandwiches, flatbreads, and more.

The new cafe offers fresh pastries along with breakfast sandwiches available 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Deli-style sandwiches, burgers, salads and other lunch specialties are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You & Me Cafe is located on the corner of 4th Street South and Churchill. The cafe is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.