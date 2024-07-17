Xcel Energy driver crashes truck into building along Hennepin Avenue

article

The driver of an Xcel Energy truck crashed into a building along Hennepin Avenue in northeast Minneapolis, an area riddled with construction.

Around noon on Wednesday, a driver crashed the truck into a supply studio located on the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue. The vehicle went partly into the building, causing the wall to partially collapse.

In recent months, the stretch of Hennepin Avenue has been reduced to a single lane, guiding drivers by cones around construction equipment.

Minneapolis police responded to the scene, and it remains unclear if anyone was injured.

FOX 9 has reached out to both the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) and Xcel Energy for details.