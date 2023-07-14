Wrong guy? Teen's 4th of July Minneapolis fireworks charges dismissed

Hennepin County prosecutors have dismissed the assault charges against a 17-year-old Columbia Heights boy, who was apparently not the person police suspected of shooting fireworks at a Minneapolis Police squad car on Boom Island on the 4th of July.

"After a close review of video of the incident, the evidence does not support charges," the county attorney’s office said in a statement.

The teen was initially charged by juvenile petition with second-degree assault for allegedly blasting mortar fireworks and Roman candles at MPD squads at Boom Island Park around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

Prosecutors have now dismissed the case without prejudice and may refile after reviewing additional evidence.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said "the scene was chaotic, with many individuals dressed similarly," but it appears the teen was not the individual observed aiming fireworks at a squad car.

"This dismissal does not change the fact that the conduct of many others observed on the night of July 4th was extraordinarily dangerous," the county attorney’s statement said. "We will continue to review and appropriately prosecute any cases referred to us against individuals who did engage in the dangerous conduct that occurred."

According to the original petition, a group of 40 to 50 people was setting off mortar fireworks and Roman candles toward vehicles at Boom Island Park. When officers responded to the call around 11:30 p.m., the juveniles were allegedly shooting fireworks at officers' vehicles. As the responding officers initiated the squad car lights, the juveniles shifted their aim toward their vehicle and began shooting fireworks, charges said.