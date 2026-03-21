Recognizing World Down Syndrome Day in Minnesota

The Brief The Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota is hosting a celebration at Mall of America on Saturday, March 21, 2026 The event features a talent showcase, inclusive performances, and a dance party.



Families from across Minnesota will gather at Mall of America for a special World Down Syndrome Day celebration.

World Down Syndrome Day festivities

Big picture view:

The event, organized by the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota, will take place in the Huntington Bank Rotunda from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

It aims to celebrate inclusion and community for the approximately 5,000 Minnesotans living with Down syndrome.

Sarah Curfman, President and CEO of the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "World Down Syndrome Day is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible individuals who enrich our communities every day."

Event highlights include a talent showcase, inclusive theater performance, and what organizers hope will be the World’s Largest World Down Syndrome Day Dance Party.

Families who register in advance will receive a link for discounted attractions at the Mall of America.

Why March 21?

Dig deeper:

The date, March 21, symbolizes the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome. Observed globally, World Down Syndrome Day promotes awareness and the rights of people with Down syndrome.

In Minnesota, Down syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in every 641 births, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.