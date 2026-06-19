World Cup fans pack Peavey Plaza in Minneapolis for USA watch party

The Brief Fans packed Peavey Plaza in Minneapolis on Monday for a Team USA World Cup watch party. Team USA defeated Australia, sparking celebrations and high hopes for a deep tournament run. The event, hosted by Minnesota United FC, reached capacity and drew passionate reactions from longtime soccer fans.



Team USA’s World Cup win over Australia brought an electric atmosphere to downtown Minneapolis, where fans gathered in droves to cheer on the team.

Peavey Plaza filled with excitement over Team USA’s victory

What we know:

Fans at Peavey Plaza erupted in celebration as Team USA defeated Australia in a match that many described as historic.

The watch party, hosted by Minnesota United FC, was at capacity and the crowd’s energy was high throughout the game.

"This is the best World Cup performances we’ve ever had. I’ve been a US Soccer fan my entire life. I’ve got a US Soccer tattoo right there. We’ve never won this many games in this short of time. The fact that we’re advancing already, is just absolutely incredible," said Tommy Melrose.

When Team USA scored, cheers filled the plaza and fans celebrated together, united by their excitement for the team’s progress.

"It's definitely what we were hoping for. I'm glad that they were still able to get it done without Pulisic, and I think it's been a lot of fun to watch so far, and hopefully can keep it going," said another fan.

The event highlighted the growing community of soccer supporters in Minnesota, with many fans eager to see how far Team USA can go in the tournament.

Fans share hopes and cautious optimism for Team USA

What they're saying:

Some fans believe this could be Team USA’s year to make a deep run in the World Cup, while others are taking a more measured approach.

"I'm trying not to get too far ahead of myself. I mean, I think I think at this point it's quarterfinals or bust, but I'm gonna enjoy the ride as long as I can," said Jake Strawhecker.

"I feel like people don’t believe in us because of our past. But I feel like we got this, and we’re going to go all the way baby," said Catelyn Thiem.

Minnesota sports fans are used to ups and downs, but the mood at Peavey Plaza was upbeat as supporters celebrated a key win for Team USA.