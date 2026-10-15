Woodbury resident's 'Bob's World' celebrates found family

The Brief Woodbury resident Wisdom Nunn created "Bob's World," a YouTube animated series about two teenage bunnies searching for their lost parents. Nunn plays drums in Nunnabove with his siblings, who also help write, voice and score the show. Nunn has completed four episodes, the show is up for a regional Emmy, and he hopes to make six more.



Woodbury resident Wisdom Nunn hopes to bring more diverse voices into animation through his YouTube series "Bob's World."

Family ties shape the animated series

What we know:

As the drummer for the band Nunnabove with his siblings, Nunn already works in a family setting. He brings that same connection into "Bob's World," which follows a pair of teenage bunnies looking for their lost parents and the family of friends they find along the way.



Nunn said creating the series still feels surreal. "It really is a dream, and I don't think I kind of talk about it enough," said Nunn.



He said the show's focus on community and family reflects a big part of his life.



"Family is your friends. Family is people that you confide in, people that can talk to, and I think family isn't just blood," said Nunn.

'It's such an interesting journey'

The backstory:

Nunn said the series was inspired by two stuffed animals he and his brother made when they were little. After he taught himself animation, he decided to turn their imaginary adventures into a show.



"It's such a wild culmination of things to come together. It warms my heart. I think it's great," said Nunn.

Slow production, big goals for the show

Local perspective:

Nunn has completed four episodes of "Bob's World," and each one can take anywhere from eight months to two years to finish. His brother and sisters also help write, voice and score the series, making the project a family effort offstage too.



Nunn hopes to complete six more episodes of "Bob's World," but he said that pace will probably take a few years. The show is also up for a regional Emmy.



He said getting to illustrate the importance of found family already feels like a win.



"I love that the show is about community and family. That's a big theme in my life that I hold very dearly, and I can't wait to see what comes next with it."