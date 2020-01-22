'Wonder Woman' St. Paul firefighter returns home following 5th place finish at Strongest Firefighter competition

article

St. Paul firefighter Sarah Reasoner knows hard work and discipline. She also knows a little friendly competition.

“It’s always a race to see who can get out the fastest,” said Reasoner.

Reasoner is a new firefighter. It’s a career, she says, she is meant for.

“I went, put on the gear and fell in love with everything about it and everything in the world made sense,” she said.

But there’s another passion that’s taking her places too - strongman competitions.



“I absolutely love it, I found my niche, I think,” said Reasoner.

Over the weekend, she went to California, where she took part in “The World’s Strongest Firefighter” event hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“He actually called me Wonder Woman the whole time, it’s a nickname I have, I guess, so that was kind of special,” she said.

St. Paul firefighter Sarah Reasoner finished in 5th place at the World's Strongest Firefighter competition, which is hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Sarah Reasoner)

Reasoner was one of ten chosen to compete from around the world and was the only woman in the competition.

“I was really excited to be able to be chosen as a female firefighter to represent the city of St. Paul and our department as well and I didn’t realize maybe how big of a deal it was, but it was honestly unbelievably fun,” said Reasoner.

Her hard work in four strongman events paid off. She came in fifth place.

“I’ve received nothing but support,” she said. “It’s absolutely amazing.”

She is feeling all that love back now that she’s back home, where she knows the training at the gym and fire department will continue.

“It’s definitely a lifelong thing to be training for and you never stop you never stop training,” she said.

Reasoner says one moment she will never forget is when Schwarzenegger himself cheered and actually helped her up at the end of one of her events.