Woman yelled racist comments, threw salsa and pizza: Waite Park Police

A 33-year-old woman was arrested after threatening people with a knife and yelling racist comments in Waite Park on Saturday, during which she threw a jar of salsa and pizza slices, police said.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, officers responded to a complaint on the 200 block of Third Street South in Waite Park at 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Several people called in reporting a woman was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife.

When officers arrived, they could hear yelling and several people were pointing to the suspect, identified as a 33-year-old woman.

Police saw the suspect chase a Somali man, a news release said. The officer pulled out her Taser and told the suspect to get on the ground. As police were arresting the suspect, she started resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, and threatening officers, as well as making several racist statements.

Police eventually put the suspect in a "The Wrap" restraint.

People at the scene said the suspect yelled racist comments at a man walking past her and threw a jar of salsa at him, hitting him in the back. She then began chasing him, police said. Witnesses said the suspect also threw slices of pizza at people in the building.

The suspect was booked into jail on probable charges that include felony threats of violence; two counts of felony second-degree assault; felony assault motivated by bias, felony first-degree burglary; fourth-degree assault; two counts of fifth-degree assault; and obstructing the legal process.

As of this writing, she hadn't been formally charged.