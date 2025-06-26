Woman shot in vehicle on I-394 dies days later

The Brief A woman died in the hospital days after she was shot. Two women had shots fired at them from outside their vehicle while driving on I-394 in Minneapolis on Sunday night. No arrests have been made.



A woman who was shot while in a vehicle that was heading west on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis on Sunday died a few days later.

2 women shot in vehicle in Minneapolis

What we know:

Two women were shot around 10:40 p.m. on June 22 while they were driving on Interstate 394 westbound near Penn Avenue.

The Minneapolis Police Department's preliminary investigation suggests the two women had shots fired into their vehicle while driving.

Both women were shot and drove themselves to the hospital, where police were contacted.

One woman suffered a life-threatening injury, the other had a non-life-threatening injury.

The woman with the life-threatening injury died, police learned on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released the following statement about the shooting:

"Two families have had their lives forever changed by gun violence. One of those families had hope that their loved one would recover and experienced further tragedy when that hope was lost. Our investigators will not let her family lose the hope that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice."

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unclear. Minneapolis Forensic Scientists processed the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The woman's identification will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.