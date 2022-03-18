Woman shot in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood early Friday

A woman was shot in Minneapolis early Friday morning following an argument inside a residence, according to police.

Minneapolis police say the victim was at a gathering around 7:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South when an argument escalated, and she was shot.

The woman was dropped off at Hennepin Health, where she is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine who shot the woman and what led up to the shooting.