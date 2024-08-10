Woman killed in St. Louis County after pickup truck crashes into UTV

article

A Blaine woman was killed after a pickup truck rear ended a UTV she was riding Friday in Great Scott Township in St. Louis County.

What we know

According to St. Louis County, around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash between a side by side UTV and a pickup truck in the 10000 block of Osborn Road.

The UTV had been rear ended by the pickup truck. The passenger of the UTV, a 61-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was flown via Life Link to a Duluth hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the UTV, a 15-year-old girl from Coon Rapids, was taken by family members to a hospital in Virginia for non-life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

According to authorities, the driver of the pickup truck, a 17-year-old boy from Britt, Minnesota, was the lone occupant and was uninjured in the crash.

Law enforcement says that all who were involved in the crash were wearing the appropriate seat belts or restraints, and authorities do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

What we don't know

Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the crash, and did not say what led up to the crash.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.