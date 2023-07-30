Woman killed in southeastern Minnesota crash

A 64-year-old woman was killed in a southeastern Minnesota crash Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol's report says two vehicles collided at an intersection around 7:34 a.m. on Saturday in Rock Dell Township in Olmsted County. A 25-year-old Hayfield man was driving eastbound on Highway 30, while Sharon Kay Evenson was driving northbound out of a driveway when they collided.

Evenson, 64, of Stewartville, was killed. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt, per the State Patrol's report.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.

According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, there have been at least 198 fatal crashes on Minnesota roads this year. At the same time last year, there had been 229 fatal crashes.