Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Maplewood

Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver after a woman walking along the shoulder of Highway 120 in Maplewood on Sunday night was killed.

The victim, identified Monday as 65-year-old Eri Nakamura of Oakdale, died at the emergency room at Regions Hospital after she was left for dead by the driver.

According to troopers, Nakamura was walking southbound on the shoulder when she was struck by a Silver SUV shortly before 8 p.m.

Investigators say, after hitting Nakamura, the drivers left the scene.

Troopers say the SUV is believed to be a 2015-2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with damage to the front end and driver's side of the vehicle.

The vehicle appears to have continued south to I-94 to Highway 61, where it exited. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 651-539-1151.