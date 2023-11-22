Woman injured in Brooklyn Park homeless encampment fire

article

A woman was injured in a fire at a homeless encampment in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday evening.

Brooklyn Park fire crews responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. for an open-air fire in the vicinity of northbound Highway 169 and eastbound Interstate 694. Upon arrival, they discovered a homeless encampment engulfed in flames, according to a press release.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from traffic cameras, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. Officials said one woman sustained burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities did not say how severe her injuries were.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.