Woman hit and killed in St. Paul, driver still at large

The Brief A woman was hit and killed by a car in St. Paul Thursday evening. The woman suffered a fracture to her leg, head trauma, and later died at the hospital. The driver fled the scene, and police are currently searching for them.



A woman died after she was hit by a car in St. Paul Thursday evening.

St. Paul fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

According to St. Paul police, around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Saint Anthony Avenue and Aldine Street on reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

At the scene, officers found a woman with a compound fracture to her femur and head trauma, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities say that witnesses told officers that the car involved was a dark-color SUV. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

There is an active search ongoing for the driver, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the crash.

The woman has not been identified.