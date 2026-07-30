Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 31-Aug. 2)

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August is off to a fun start in the Twin Cities metro with events ranging from food truck festivals to art fairs and wrestling mania.

MN Food Truck Festival

Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park, Minneapolis

Free admission; more details here

The Minnesota Food Truck Festival will have over 40 local food trucks, with specialties from crispy pork belly and green papaya salad to gourmet mini doughnuts and wood fired pizzas. There will be live music all day, giveaways, and games.

Powderhorn Art Fair

Aug. 1- Aug. 2

Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis

Free admission; more details here

The Powderhorn Art Fair is back for the 35th year, welcoming more than 200 artists and over 20 local food vendors for a weekend of fun. Browse and buy art from local and regional artists, watch art demonstrations, and explore the many activities and food options at the fair.

Slavic Experience Festival

Aug. 1- Aug. 2

St. Louis Park Recreation Outdoor Center

Free; more details here

The Slavic Experience Festival creates a space for commemorating and celebrating Eastern European traditions through food, music, dance, traditional art demonstrations and more family-friendly activities.

WWE SummerSlam

Aug. 1- Aug. 2

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Ticketed event; more details here

Minneapolis is hosting WWE’s biggest live event of the summer with high-profile matches, like Cody Rhodes challenging CM Punk and Ivy Sky taking on Liv Morgan. Catch the back-to-back live action during WWE SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever

Aug. 2, noon

Target Center, Minneapolis

Ticketed event; more details here

Caitlin Clark is returning to Minnesota as the Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center on Sunday.