Woman found dead following house fire in Aitkin County, Minnesota

A 74-year-old woman was found dead following a house fire in northern Minnesota.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a house fire was reported at a home in Nordland Township around 6:38 p.m. Monday.

The person who called 911 about the fire said they did not see any tracks in the snow and when they called into the home, no one responded.

Aitkin Fire and Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked to evacuate a neighboring home as a precaution.

After firefighters put the fire out, they searched the debris and found the body of the victim.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.