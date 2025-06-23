Woman drowned in White Bear Lake was beloved Metro Transit police officer

The Brief A woman died after drowning at White Bear Lake on Sunday. The Metro Transit Police Department confirmed 40-year-old Sergeant Beverly Rodriguez from Woodbury was one of their very own.



A community is mourning the sudden loss of Metro Transit police Sgt. Beverly "Bev" Rodriguez.

People who knew her said what they will remember most is how she served with both strength and compassion.

Processing sudden loss

What we know:

Rodriguez tragically lost her life Sunday afternoon after authorities said she fell into the water.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said fire, dive and rescue teams responded to a boating accident on the east side of White Bear Lake at around 2:30 p.m. Authorities said she had been underwater for roughly 40 minutes before the crew found her.

Rodriguez was transported to Regions Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A calling beyond duty

The backstory:

Rodriguez had been featured in a Metro Transit Police Department video earlier this year, which recognized her team’s work helping those experiencing homelessness.

The agency said Rodriguez was one of the driving forces behind its Homeless Action Team (HAT) – and her purpose went beyond the badge.

"I think the folks that are on this unit definitely have a calling and they have a passion for the work that they do," Rodriguez said in the video. "Address all the folks that were sleeping on the trains, on the buses and sleeping on any transit property. We realized we were probably becoming the biggest shelter in the state of Minnesota for homeless, so the need was out there. Our main priority is to help folks get off the trains and into some type of program or into some type of housing, shelter."

What they're saying:

The Metro Transit Police Department sent FOX 9 this statement, saying in part: "It is with profound sadness we acknowledge the tragic loss of Metro Transit Police Department Sergeant Beverly "Bev" Rodriguez.

"Sergeant Rodriguez exemplified the very best of public service through her tireless dedication to the Metro Transit Police Department’s Homeless Action Team (HAT). She approached this challenging work not merely as a job, but as a calling — bringing both her professional expertise, boundless empathy, and her generous spirit to serve those experiencing homelessness.

"Her legacy lives on in her colleagues in HAT, in every person she helped find housing, every crisis she helped resolve with patience rather than force, and every example she set of what it means to serve with both strength and compassion.

"We ask that you keep Sergeant Rodriguez’s family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts.

"Beverly Rodriguez was employed with the Metro Transit Police Department from August 28, 2017, to June 22, 2025. She was promoted to sergeant on December 24, 2022."

Rodriguez was also a member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA) for over a decade. The Minnesota chapter released this statement.

"Bev was our friend, colleague, and longtime member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association. She has served the Minnesota Chapter since 2014 as a member of the chapter board, and she has also served the National Board as the Northern Region Vice President since 2021.

Bev was a Sergeant with the Metro Transit Police Department and most notably led the department’s Homeless Action Team (HAT), where she was able to help countless members of our communities, productively and compassionately. She will be forever remembered for her kindness, passion, humor, servant heart, athleticism and sense of adventure. She was a beloved friend whose impact will never be forgotten."

What's next:

NLPOA-MN has set up a fundraiser to help with memorial and funeral costs.



The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the water death is ongoing.