Metro Transit police officer dies after falling into White Bear Lake

Authorities say a 40-year-old woman who died after being pulled from White Bear Lake on Sunday was a sergeant with the Metro Transit Police Department.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the body of Beverly Rodriguez was pulled from the lake. She fell into the water and was under for about 40 minutes before a rescue/dive team recovered her.

"It is with profound sadness we acknowledge the tragic loss of Metro Transit Police Department Sergeant Beverly "Bev" Rodriguez," Metro Transit police said Monday in a statement. "Sergeant Rodriguez exemplified the very best of public service through her tireless dedication to the Metro Transit Police Department’s Homeless Action Team (HAT). She approached this challenging work not merely as a job, but as a calling—bringing both her professional expertise, boundless empathy, and her generous spirit to serve those experiencing homelessness. Her legacy lives on in her colleagues in HAT, in every person she helped find housing, every crisis she helped resolve with patience rather than force, and every example she set of what it means to serve with both strength and compassion. We ask that you keep Sergeant Rodriguez’s family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts."

Rodriguez was employed with the Metro Transit Police Department from Aug. 28, 2017 to June 22, 2025. She was promoted to sergeant on Dec. 24, 2022.

White Bear Lake drowning

What we know:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, just before 2:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the east side of White Bear Lake on reports of a woman who had gone underwater and not resurfaced.

Authorities say the woman had entered the water from a boat, and had been under the water for nearly 40 minutes. Rescuers were able to find the woman, who was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Beverly Rodriguez memorial

What you can do:

Rodriguez was a long-time member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association, having served for the Minnesota chapter since 2014. She had been on the national board as the Northern Region Vice President since 2021.

NLPOA has set up a memorial to help the family.