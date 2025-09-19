Woman dies days after being shot in Minneapolis mass shooting at homeless encampment

The Brief A woman who was shot during a mass shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment died at the hospital days after the incident. Police say Jacina Oakgrove, 30, died at the hospital on Sept. 18. The shooting happened the night of Sept. 15 at a homeless encampment near the intersection of South 28th Avenue and East Lake Street.



A woman died at the hospital days after she was injured in a mass shooting at a Lake Street homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis mass shooting leaves woman dead

What we know:

Minneapolis police say Jacinda Oakgrove, 30, died at the hospital on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The mass shooting injured six other people when gunfire erupted at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, near the intersection of South 28th Avenue and East Lake Street.

Police say they arrested one man on Sept. 18 for potential aiding and abetting after the fact, but he was later released pending formal charges.

The backstory:

It’s unclear what led to the gunfire, but police believe it was a shootout between at least two people regarding a narcotics dispute.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene, but police are uncertain if all the casings have been discovered given the debris inside the encampment. Some of the tents in the encampment started on fire after the shooting, and firefighters were called in to put out the flames.

The shooting accelerated city efforts to clear the camp.

However, a Hennepin County judge decided to hold off on issuing an order to clear the camp after the property owner promised not to reopen it.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details on a possible suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Investigators say they are still working to determine if the shooting is related to another mass shooting on Lake Street that injured five people less than 12 hours before.