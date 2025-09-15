Minneapolis shooting near Lake Street transit station leaves 5 hurt

The Brief A shooting near the Lake and I-35W transit station in Minneapolis left five people hurt on Monday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated. Police say the area has faced problems with crime connected to rampant drug use in the area.



Minneapolis police say they are taking action to clear out drug users near the I-35W and Lake Street transit station after a shooting left five people hurt on Monday morning.

Shooting near Lake Street station

What we know:

Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Greenway near Lake Street and Stevens Avenue, just steps from the transit station, shortly after 11 a.m.

At the scene, officers found four victims, including one with life-threatening injuries. Two victims were found on a ramp to the Greenway while two others were inside the transit station. A fifth victim was located by police after the shooting. Police say he had a minor graze wound and refused medical treatment.

Police say it appears a few dozen shots were fired.

A large police presence near the Lake Street Metro Transit Station in Minnepolis after a reported incident.

What we don't know:

Police say they've received conflicting reports about what led up to the shooting. The chief says it appears shots were fired near the Greenway and on the ramp, closer to Lake Street.

Officers have heard that some shots were fired from a vehicle, but police have been unable to corroborate that.

Police shutting down walkway

Big picture view:

Speaking at a news conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the area where the shooting happened is a troubled area with a lot of loiterers.

"This particular ramp and this immediate area has been notable for crime and violence recently," Chief O'Hara explained. "On Aug. 18, a woman was shot on the Greenway behind me. On Aug. 22, two men were shot near Lake Street and Stevens Avenue. Additionally, we have had other crime problems in the immediate vicinity along this corridor.

What's next:

The chief says the troubles are mostly connected to rampant drug use in the area. While the department has worked with Metro Transit and the Department of Transportation to deal with the crime, the chief said Monday he spoke with Mayor Frey about taking immediate action to clear the area.

"This walkway has been terrible," said the chief. "It's just a whole lot of people congregating that are using drugs. There's all kinds of garbage and debris. This disorder is contributing to other problems that the community has experienced on Lake Street."