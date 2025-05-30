Woman dies from medical event on I-94 near Lowry Tunnel semi crash

The Brief The State Patrol says a woman died from a medical event on I-94 and Lyndale about an hour after a semi-truck crashed into a wall in the Lowry Hill tunnel on Friday, causing extensive delays. Authorities say the woman was a passenger in a car not related to the semi-truck crash, and not involved in any crash. Around 11 a.m., a semi-truck carrying ammunition was heading westbound on I-94 when it hit a wall of the Lowry Hill tunnel and rolled over.



Authorities say a woman died Friday from a medical event on Interstate 94 near the Lowry Hill tunnel about an hour after a semi-truck hit a wall in the tunnel and cause a massive traffic disruption.

Death not related to truck crash

What they're saying:

The State Patrol says just before noon, troopers responded to a report of a medical issue in the area of westbound Interstate 94 and Lyndale Avenue. Authorities tried life-saving measures, but the woman died on the scene.

The State Patrol says the woman was the passenger in a vehicle, but was not involved in any crash.

Lowry Hill tunnel crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 11 a.m. a semi-truck carrying ammunition was traveling westbound on I-94 when it struck the wall of the Lowry Hill Tunnel and rolled over.

Authorities say that damage and debris went into the eastbound lanes of traffic, outside the east end of the tunnel.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no other vehicles were involved, law enforcement said.

The tunnel was closed in both directions for several hours for investigation and clean-up.

What we don’t know: Authorities did not say what led up to the crash, but MnDOT cameras show the truck tipping going around the corner into the tunnel as it hits the wall and rolls over.