Woman dies after head-on collision in McLeod County
ACOMA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Hutchinson woman died after she collided head-on with a man driving a pick-up truck in McLeod County Thursday morning.
What we know
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 77-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 7 while a 29-year-old man was driving westbound. The two ultimately collided near Vale Avenue.
Authorities say the woman died after the crash, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The road conditions at the time of the crash were snowy and icy.
What we don't know
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who died in the crash.
The current condition of the man who was involved in the crash is not known.
Background
State Patrol reported 260 crashes due to the snowy weather. Two of those crashes were fatal. 111 vehicles went off the road, seven vehicles spun out and one semi jack knifed.