Woman dies after head-on collision in McLeod County

The Brief A 77-year-old woman has died after a head-on collision with a man driving a pick-up truck in Acoma Township. The road conditions at the time of the crash were snowy and icy. The 29-year-old man driving the pick-up suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.



A Hutchinson woman died after she collided head-on with a man driving a pick-up truck in McLeod County Thursday morning.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 77-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 7 while a 29-year-old man was driving westbound. The two ultimately collided near Vale Avenue.

Authorities say the woman died after the crash, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The road conditions at the time of the crash were snowy and icy.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who died in the crash.

The current condition of the man who was involved in the crash is not known.

Background

State Patrol reported 260 crashes due to the snowy weather. Two of those crashes were fatal. 111 vehicles went off the road, seven vehicles spun out and one semi jack knifed.