Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
13
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck: Stillwater police

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Stillwater
FOX 9

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department says a woman died after being hit by a garbage truck Tuesday morning. 

Police say they responded to the 900 block of Willard Street West on a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a person. When police and fire officials arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been hit by a garbage truck. 

The woman died in the accident. Her identity will be released following family notification. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting an accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.