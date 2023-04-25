Woman dies after being hit by garbage truck: Stillwater police

The Stillwater Police Department says a woman died after being hit by a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of Willard Street West on a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a person. When police and fire officials arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been hit by a garbage truck.

The woman died in the accident. Her identity will be released following family notification.

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting an accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.