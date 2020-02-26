Woman dead, 1 man in custody following St. Paul homicide

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died following a domestic call early Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders, at about 12 a.m., officers responded to 300 block of Pierce Street North on a domestic call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman gravely injured. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause and nature of her injuries has not yet been determined.

A 23-year-old St. Paul man was taken into custody.

There was also a 2-year-old boy at the scene. Police said the child, whose relationship to the adults has not yet been determined, was not seriously injured.

"Our officers arrived at the apartment building, made their way inside the apartment, and they found a disturbing scene. They found a man, a young child and a woman who had been gravely injured," Linders said.

Linders said this is the city's fifth homicide so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.