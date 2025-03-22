Woman charged in Chisago County crash that killed 4-year-old

The Brief Ashlee Rose Klapperick, 36, has been charged after she was involved in a crash that killed a 4-year-old boy and injured several others in Chisago County. The crash happened on March 14 after Klapperick crossed the center line and hit a minivan head-on. Deputies found methamphetamine in Klapperick's car, and it is believed that she was impaired by controlled substances, but authorities are awaiting a toxicology report to confirm.



A Mora woman has been charged after allegedly causing a head-on crash that killed a 4-year-old boy in Chisago County.

Ashlee Rose Klapperick, 36, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, and four counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Nessel Township crash leaves 4-year-old boy dead

The backstory:

Authorities responded to a head-on crash on the evening of March 14 on Rush Lake Trail in Nessel Township.

According to law enforcement, a woman, later identified as Klapperick, was driving a Chevrolet Cruz with two children inside northbound when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a minivan.

There was a woman and her three children inside the minivan.

The charges state the driver of the minivan told authorities she was traveling southbound on Rush Lake Trail when Klapperick swerved from the northbound lane into the southbound lane. When the driver of the minivan tried to avoid a crash by moving into the opposite lane, Klapperick swerved back at the last second, hitting the minivan.

The minivan driver and her children were treated at the hospital for broken bones, bruising and scrapes.

Driver ‘coming off a high from methamphetamine’ during fatal crash

Dig deeper:

According to the charges, the two children who were in Klapperick's car at the time of the crash were a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old.

The 4-year-old boy was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died on March 20. The 3-year-old suffered a broken collar bone. Both children were buckled into car seats.

According to the charges, Klapperick stated to deputies at the scene that while she was driving, she had been doing "squeezy blinks", and when she opened her eyes the minivan was right there.

Deputies witnessed Klapperick allegedly having difficulties keeping her eyes open, watery eyes with a dazed gaze, droopy eyelids, and poor hygiene. Klappernick told the deputies she had used methamphetamine a couple of days ago, and used marijuana the day before the crash.

According to the complaint, deputies believe Klappernick had actually used methamphetamine within the last 24 hours of the crash and was impaired and "coming off of a high from methamphetamine."

Then authorities searched Klapperick's car and found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

What's next:

Klapperick appeared in court on March 19 after being released from the hospital, and again on March 21. She remains in custody at the Chisago County Jail.

She will appear in court next on April 4.