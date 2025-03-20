Boy, 4, dies days after Chisago County head-on crash with impaired driver

The Brief A 4-year-old boy died Thursday, six days after sustaining injuries in a head-on crash in Chisago County. Authorities say the driver of the car the boy was in was likely impaired, with toxicology results pending. The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was released from the hospital and taken into custody by Chisago County sheriff's deputies.



Authorities say a 4-year-old boy died Thursday, six days after a head-on crash involving seven victims in Nessel Township, which is just north of Cambridge.

What happened

The backstory:

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a head-on crash at about 6:18 p.m. on March 14 on Rush Lake Trail, south of Belle Isle Drive. Initial reports indicated seven people were involved, including five children.

Authorities say a 36-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Cruz with two kids inside was driving northbound, crossed the center line and hit a Chrysler Pacifica head-on. The Pacifica had an adult female driver, and three kids inside. An investigation shows the driver of the Cruz appears to have been impaired, and toxicology results are pending.

Both children in the Chevrolet Cruz were airlifted to a pediatric trauma center. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy, identified by police as Anthony J. Sobaski, in the vehicle died on Thursday.

The four occupants of the Chrysler Pacifica were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Driver in custody

What we know:

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, a 36-year-old woman, was released from a hospital and taken into custody by Chisago County sheriff’s deputies. She is awaiting charges in the coming days.