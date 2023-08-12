Woman arrested in fatal Minneapolis stabbing: Police

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman on Friday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a house on the 1700 block of DuPont Avenue South around 4:35 p.m. for a reported fatality. Inside the home, authorities found a man in his 70s with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old woman was found in the residence with non-life-threatening injuries, and first responders transported her to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Initial information suggests the man and woman knew each other and the stabbing may have been a domestic altercation. The incident remains under investigation, but police say there is no danger to the public.

After being released from the hospital, the woman was booked into Hennepin County Jail. She has not been officially charged as of Saturday afternoon.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.