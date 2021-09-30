Woman arrested in connection with woman's death in Summit Hill condo

article

St. Paul police have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with the death of a woman killed in her Summit Hill condominium in August.

On Aug. 30 around 11 a.m., family members conducting a welfare check on Angela Huntington, 55, found her dead in her condo on the 300 block of Ramsey Street, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said her death appeared suspicious.

Police were investigating Huntington’s death as a homicide.

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, the St. Paul Police Department said. Charges are expected later on Thursday.