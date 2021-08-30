Woman found dead in St. Paul condo, police investigating

article

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her Summit Hill condominium Monday in St. Paul, marking the city's fourth homicide in less than 4 hours.

According to police, around 11 a.m. officers responded to the condo on the 300 block of Ramsey after family members conducting a welfare check found her deceased. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner told police her death appeared "suspicious." Officials will identify the woman, who is in her 50s, at a later time.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said there was "evidence of an injury," but would not provide further details. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing. No one has been arrested and a motive is still undetermined.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul Police Department's investigators 651-266-5650 or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477.