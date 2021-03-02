Woman, child injured after being struck by vehicle in Woodbury

A woman and a child are in the hospital after a vehicle hit them from behind at a residential intersection in Woodbury, according to Woodbury Police Commander John Altman.

Altman confirmed the incident happened at 5:38 p.m Tuesday near Greenbriar Lane and Ashford Road. The woman was walking with two children, with one in a stroller, when the vehicle hit them. The woman and one of the children went to Regions Hospital for treatment. The child in the stroller was uninjured.

Altman says the driver was a minor. Charges for the driver are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.