Wisconsin state trooper detained by ICE

The Brief On Thursday, ICE agents stopped 21-year-old Wisconsin State Trooper Carel Van Der Merwe as he tried to board a flight to visit his parents in the southern United States. Van Der Merwe fled South Africa with his parents at 14; the family applied for asylum in 2019 after first settling in Florida, and he has work authorization while the family waits on its open asylum case, according to his attorney. DHS said Van Der Merwe overstayed his admission and will stay in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.



A 21-year-old Wisconsin state trooper is now in ICE custody after federal agents detained him at a Madison airport Thursday.

Trooper's asylum case and career

Carel Van Der Merwe was going to board a flight to visit his parents in New Mexico. He has served in the Wisconsin State Patrol since July 2025, WisDOT said Friday. He has no criminal record.

Timeline:

FOX 9 found video of Van Der Merwe graduating from the academy in 2025. In the video his father pins his uniform.

"Carel very much loves the United States, and he is very much into service," his attorney, Marc Christopher, said.

Christopher said Van Der Merwe fled South Africa with his parents at 14. After first settling in Florida, the family applied for asylum in 2019 and is still waiting for their asylum interview while the case moves through the courts.

Local perspective:

Immigration attorneys have said asylum cases can sometimes take upward of 10 years to complete, and because of that, asylum seekers often get work authorization while they wait.

"Because it takes so long, individuals are allowed to obtain work authorizations. So Carel's parents got work authorizations and then when he wanted to work, he obtained a work authorization," said Christopher.

Christopher said the family followed the legal process. He also said they fear going back to South Africa. "They have indicated that they fear they're going to be jailed or tortured should they be returned back to their home country," said Christopher.

Detention fight now underway

On Thursday, as Van Der Merwe tried to board a flight to visit his parents, ICE agents stopped him and arrested him, according to Christopher. He is now being held at the Dodge County Detention Facility while he waits for a hearing date.

What they're saying:

Christopher said Van Der Merwe told agents he was a state trooper and had gone through training and a background process.

"He told him he was an active-duty officer. He told them he's gone through training, that he's going through background. And ICE's response was, 'we don't care,'" said Christopher.

DHS said in a statement, "In defiance of our nation's laws, he overstayed his admission. This illegal alien will receive due process and remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. To be clear: work authorization does not confer legal status in the United States."

What's next:

Christopher said he does not see Van Der Merwe as someone who would run or put anyone at risk.

"I don't know how anybody could reasonably look at this case and, in any way, find that this young man is a flight risk or a danger to community," said Christopher. "In fact, he's the exact opposite. He's someone who's sworn to uphold and protect our laws and to protect our citizens."

Immigration attorneys have said that asylum seekers with pending applications and no criminal record can no longer count on the longstanding practice of staying out of custody. DHS also said the Trump administration is working to stop people without green cards from getting on any flight unless they are to self-deport.

Christopher said it could take one to three weeks for Van Der Merwe to get a bond hearing.