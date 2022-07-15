Wisconsin police officer arrested following fatal crash

An off-duty sergeant with the Superior Police Department was arrested following a fatal crash early Friday morning.

Superior police chief Nicholas Alexander said sergeant Greg Swanson is being held in the Douglas County Jail for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, according to the press release.

Alexander said the two cars were heading north on the 5200 block of East 2nd Street around 1:15 a.m. when Swanson appeared to have been involved in a rear-ended style crash, killing a 23-year-old man, according to the press release.

Three others were inside the vehicle, two of which were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

"This is a sad and tragic incident. We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and our hopes of a speedy and successful recovery for the other occupants involved," Alexander said in a statement.

To avoid a conflict of interest, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol will investigate the incident, Alex said.

Swanson has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, per department policy. He has been with the department for 15 years.