Wisconsin health officials report increase in cases of MIS-C

Health officials in Wisconsin are reporting an increase in cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, since Sept. 1, 25 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. These patients may require intensive care unit admission for cardiac and/or respiratory support.

Officials said they expect cases to increase over the next few months.

DHS said it is now prioritizing prompt reporting of suspected cases of MIS-C and Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Adults (MIS-A).

Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old was approved in early November, so vaccination

in this group is just beginning.

For more information on MIS-C and coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit the DHS website.