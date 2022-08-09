Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP's Kleefisch touts experience, governor's race

Rebecca Kleefisch is one of the two polling front-runners in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor. She served eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker. She has won statewide elections four times.

Kleefisch says she is a conservative reformer and touts her experience in the Walker administration. It was during that time that the Wisconsin Legislature passed Act 10, which effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers.

Kleefisch says her experience in office is what sets her apart. She says she wants to reduce state income taxes, abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission and has criticized the Evers administration for not enforcing a state ban on abortions.

Rebecca Kleefisch

Kleefisch has said she thought the 2020 election was rigged but would not decertify the results.

Kleefisch did not win the endorsement of former President Donald Trump but is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador Nikki Haley. She also has a large law enforcement backing that includes endorsements from the Milwaukee Police Association and Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police.