Investigators determine cause of fire that killed Jessi Pierce, 3 kids

The Brief Minnesota fire investigators say the White Bear Lake fire that killed NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children was accidental. Investigators have determined the fire started with electrical equipment but have not identified the exact component that failed. The fire spread so rapidly that officials estimate the sleeping family had about one minute to wake up, react and try to escape.



Minnesota state fire investigators have determined the deadly fire in White Bear Lake that claimed the life of NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children was sparked by overheating electrical equipment in a home office.

Fire investigation findings

What we know:

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal released the preliminary findings of its investigation into the deadly March fire in White Bear Lake on Thursday.

Officials say the fire has been deemed an accident that started with overheating electrical equipment in a home office.

"These electrical items are a part of everyday life," said State Fire Marshal Dan Krier. "They're used in homes all across Minnesota. In fact, as you're watching this, the device you're using could very well be plugged into one or more of those items."

Home layout:

Krier described the house as a rambler built in 1952. Like homes built in that era, he said it was built with fewer electrical outlets. Due to a lack of outlets, Krier said the family had run power into the room using an extension cord.

In the office, there were other devices plugged into that extension cord to allow for additional plug locations. However, officials say they haven't yet determined exactly which electrical component failed.

Short escape window

The other side:

Officials also described how quickly the fire spread and how difficult it was for the family to escape the blaze.

Krier says modeling estimates that smoke from the fire reached the fire alarm near the family's bedroom about four minutes after the fire began. However, within five minutes of the start of the fire, Krier says the fire had spread so rapidly that the primary exit of the home was "nearly impossible to get through" due to smoke and temperature.

"That quick development really indicates they had one minute from when they had to be notified, they had to wake up, they had to respond and make a decision that they had to leave," explained Krier. "I think that's really important for us to bring up, because this fire occurred early in the morning. They were sleeping. To wake up and to make a decision that is life or death decision in one minute is really difficult. And it is something that is very hard."

Fire safety tips

Big picture view:

State officials used the fire briefing as an opportunity to urge members of the public to examine the situation in their own homes.

The fire marshal said the set-up in Pierce's home is likely beng used in many other homes in Minnesota.

Here are some tips shared by the fire marshal's office:

Practice electrical safety: Follow manufacturers’ guidelines, plug devices directly into wall outlets when possible, regularly check cords and devices for damage or overheating, and charge devices on hard, stable surfaces.

Check smoke alarms: Have at least one working smoke alarm on every level of the home and inside each sleeping room. Interconnected alarms are recommended. Test alarms regularly and replace them according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Create and practice a home escape plan: Identify two ways out of every sleeping room when possible, choose an outdoor meeting place and make sure everyone in the household knows the plan. Include pets in the plan if it is safe to do so.

The goal is to have layers of protection in place before a fire happens: working smoke alarms, safe electrical practices, multiple ways out and a practiced escape plan.

What you can do:

Krier said that it's okay to use extension cords, additional plugs, surge protectors, and similar electrical devices.

However, Krier says it is critical to make sure you are following manufacturer guidelines when using electrical equipment.

"Some of that equipment can't be used in series together," he explained. "They're not tested or listed for that use, while some can be. So it's really specific and each person needs to evaluate, ‘How am I going to use this electrical equipment? Was it designed for this use?' And if not, then they should seek a product that is designed for that use, either for the length of the extension cord or if it is a series of, different devices put together."

Deadly fire rips through White Bear Lake home

The backstory:

The White Bear Lake Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Saturday, March 21 on Richard Avenue – a side street off White Bear Avenue north of County Road E.

Neighbors called 911, reporting seeing flames coming from the roof of the single-family home. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to knock down the flames. Firefighters found four people dead inside: mother Jessi Pierce, her 8-year-old son Hudson Hinrichs, her 6-year-old son Cayden Hinrichs, and her 4-year-old daughter Avery Hinrichs.

Local perspective:

Authorities initially said there was no evidence the fire was intentionally set. But, the official cause of the blaze was not released by authorities.

Statement from Pierce's husband

What they're saying:

State officials shared a statement from Mike Hinrichs, Jessi's husband and father of her children. Hinrichs' was on a trip out of town then the fire ripped through his home.

The statement reads:

"On the morning of March 21, my world came crashing down when the lives of my beloved wife Jessi, and our three beautiful children, sons Hudson and Cayden, and daughter Avery, were all lost to me forever in the horrible fire that destroyed our home. This truly unfathomable loss and all-consuming grief is with me every day and will be forever with every breath God allows me to take.

"My only purpose today at this occasion is to express my thanks to the brave first responders and firefighters, the White Bear Lake fire investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s team for their efforts that morning and continuing to this day. My deepest thanks and gratitude go out to all those in the community that have supported me and our other family members in this darkest of times. Your kindness has not gone unnoticed, even if we have been too numb to adequately acknowledge your compassion and sympathy.

"I also wish to express a special thanks to the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and all the members of the hockey community for their support and many tributes to Jessi. Family always came first for Jessi, but all things hockey ran a close second. She loved the Wild and the game of hockey with boundless enthusiasm and communicated her joy and passion for the sport to all those who could hear her voice. Recently, it was announced that the Jessi Pierce Community Cup Hockey Tournament will be played in December honoring her memory. A truly amazing way to honor her. Thank you sincerely for making that a part of her legacy.

"Finally, thank you for remembering the best of my family and for your continued prayers and support."

After the fire, Pierce and her family were also mourned by the hockey community. The Wild, who Pierce covered for NHL.com, remembered Pierce as a beacon of happiness.

"Words just can’t express how devastated we all are, it doesn’t matter if you’re in the media, if you’re a player, in management, if you’re a coach. We’re all in this hockey world together. Jessi was always happy, always in a good mood, always a pleasure to deal with for me. We’ll miss her. I just want you guys to know we’re here for you," Wild GM Bill Guerin said.