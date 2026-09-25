Rain postpones weekend closure of eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis

The Brief This weekend's planned closure of eastbound I-94 between Highway 55 and I-394 has been postponed due to rain. The weekend closure has been rescheduled for Oct. 9–12. The Highway 55 ramp to eastbound I-94 will now close Sept. 30 through Oct. 12.



A planned weekend closure of eastbound Interstate 94 in Minneapolis has been postponed due to forecasted rain.

I-94 closure rescheduled

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the closure has been postponed because planned bridge work, including patching, sealing and other repairs, requires dry conditions.

Rain is expected to move into Minnesota from the south and west Friday night and push east across the state on Saturday. The rain will likely weaken as it heads towards western Wisconsin, but rain showers are still possible in the Twin Cities metro Saturday afternoon and evening, before gradually drying into the overnight hours.

What's next:

MnDOT says the closure has been rescheduled for Oct. 9–12. The work is part of a larger MnDOT project to repair and restore more than 30 bridges along I-94 and I-394.

The detour for the I-94 construction closure this weekend. Graphic courtesy of MnDOT. (Supplied)

Changes to Highway 55 ramp closure

Dig deeper:

MnDOT also pushed back the closure of the Highway 55 ramp to eastbound I-94. The ramp was originally scheduled to close Sept. 24 but will now close beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Monday, Oct. 12.

MnDOT noted that all construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.

MnDOT encourages drivers to stay attentive, slow down in work zones and check 511 for real-time traffic updates. Drivers can also visit the I-394 project website and sign up for email updates to stay informed.