Boy arrested after shooting at deputies from western Wisconsin home: Sheriff

The Brief The sheriff's office said a 13-year-old boy fired multiple shots at deputies who were responding to a report of an "out-of-control juvenile" at a western Wisconsin home. The boy later emerged from the garage wearing a black tactical vest and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Authorities did not say who the firearm belonged to or whether the teen will face any charges.



A 13-year-old boy is in custody after reportedly firing several shots at deputies from inside a northwestern Wisconsin home on Tuesday.

Shots fired in Wisconsin

What we know:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence around 4:35 p.m. in the Town of Superior for a report of an out-of-control juvenile who was throwing and breaking items.

The first deputy arrived at the scene and encountered a 13-year-old boy on the back porch of the home. The boy reportedly told the deputy that he would "have to shoot him" and then retreated back inside the house.

Moments later, authorities said the boy came back with what appeared to be a long gun. The deputy took cover around the corner, and a shot rang out. The deputy proceeded to remove the 911 caller away from the scene, while other responding deputies secured the area and positioned themselves around the house.

Over the next hour, the boy reportedly emerged from the house and fired the gun toward the deputies, with one deputy reporting hearing a shot go over his head. The sheriff’s office said the boy fired at least four times.

The boy left the house unarmed, entered the garage, and reappeared wearing a black tactical vest, at which point he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff Matthew Izzard said in a statement that he commends the deputies involved for their professionalism in bringing a "peaceful conclusion to what could have been a tragic outcome."

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not say who the firearm or tactical vest belonged to or whether the boy could face criminal charges.