Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Winter storm bringing wind, snow and brutal cold making for difficult holiday travel

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:20PM
Weather
FOX 9

Winter storm watch in effect that could impact holiday travel in Midwest

A winter storm watch is in effect starting on Wednesday as Minnesota braces for frigid cold, strong winds, and snow. The winter weather will cause disruptions for those traveling for the holiday during the week.

(FOX 9) - A winter storm watch is in effect starting on Wednesday and lasting into Saturday as Minnesota braces for frigid cold, strong winds and heavy snow.

The winter weather will cause disruptions for those traveling for the holiday during the week. 

Between Wednesday morning and Friday, we are expecting cumulative snow totals between five and ten inches. Coupled with strong northwest winds between 20 and 50 mph that will produce blizzard-like conditions, dangerous wind chills, and difficult travel.

Winter storms brings wind, snow and brutal cold making for difficult holiday travel

A winter storm watch is in effect starting on Wednesday and lasting into Saturday as Minnesota braces for frigid cold, strong winds and heavy snow. The winter weather will cause disruptions for those traveling for the holiday during the week.

Families who will be traveling should keep an eye on the weather where they're starting their journey, where they're ending their journey and everywhere in between. That should impact what time they get on the road, said Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist for AAA Minnesota-Iowa.

"If you can change your travel plans around the weather, please do. It is better to not go and stay safe than it is to get stuck and put yourself in a very dangerous situation," Mitts said.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, AAA estimates 112.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000. An estimated 90 percent of those travelers will be driving.

Mitts said if a driver gets stuck in snow and need assistance, they should know the mile marker they're on and the last exit the car passed.

"It's going to be slow going whether it's because of the snow or because of the traffic. So if you can't change your travel plans, remember that it's going to take potentially a lot longer to get where you're going to go," she said.